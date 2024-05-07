Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,332,000 after buying an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,275,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

