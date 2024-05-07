Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPLX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

MPLX opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mplx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth $404,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.