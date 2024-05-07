musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 310,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 684,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.63.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Featured Stories

