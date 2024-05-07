NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYX. Northcoast Research raised NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,482,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth $33,241,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

