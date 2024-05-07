Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,956,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,956,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,255 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 984,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.