Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextCure

NextCure Stock Performance

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in NextCure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.