Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3261 per share. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

