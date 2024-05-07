NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. NetEase has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $59,354,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $52,532,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

