Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,771 shares of company stock worth $24,360,922. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

