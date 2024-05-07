Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Neurogene Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.36. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $422.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

