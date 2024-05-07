New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $862.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.