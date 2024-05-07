New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

