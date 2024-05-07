New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 958.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $167.29 and a one year high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

