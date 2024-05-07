New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NCLH opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

