New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 5,213 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

ROL opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

