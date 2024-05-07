New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,361 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE RVTY opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

