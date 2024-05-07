New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.