New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

