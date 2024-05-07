New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

