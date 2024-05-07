New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

