New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 48,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

