New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.