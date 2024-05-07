New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $49,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

