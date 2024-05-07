New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $84,288,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $24,890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

