New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

