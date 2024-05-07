New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amcor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 830,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

