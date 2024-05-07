New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.