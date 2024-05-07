New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $522.38 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.50.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

