New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,885 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

