New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

