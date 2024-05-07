New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

