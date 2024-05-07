New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %

INCY opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

