New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 20,102 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

