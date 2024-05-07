New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

