New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Loews by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

