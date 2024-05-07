New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,939,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after acquiring an additional 603,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

