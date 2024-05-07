New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,535,000 after buying an additional 93,849 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

