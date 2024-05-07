New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $331.65.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

