New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 716 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AES by 91.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $14,531,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

