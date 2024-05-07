New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $315.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.53 and its 200-day moving average is $259.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

