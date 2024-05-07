New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

