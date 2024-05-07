New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

