NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

