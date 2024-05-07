NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get NMI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.