Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Shares Up 1.7%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Nomad Royalty Price Performance
Nomad Royalty Company Profile
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
