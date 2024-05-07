Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NWPX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

