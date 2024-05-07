NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

