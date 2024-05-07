NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,866.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 913,251 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 90,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

