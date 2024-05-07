NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 21,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 70,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

NuZee Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

