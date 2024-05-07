nVent Electric plc Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:NVT)

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a report released on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

